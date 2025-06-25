U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Daniel Grimes, administrative specialist, S-1, Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, gives a shout-out to his mother for the 4th of July from Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii, June 25, 2025. Grimes is a native of Katy, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)
This work, July 4th Shout-out Lance Cpl. Daniel Grimes, by LCpl Roger Annoh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
