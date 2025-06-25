July 4th Shout-out Sgt. Gavin McLaughlin

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gavin McLaughlin, Marine Air Ground Task Force planner, G-6, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, gives a shout-out to his brother, U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Zak Jerden, who is currently commissioning at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, for the 4th of July from Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii, June 25, 2025. McLaughlin is a native of Toms River, New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Conor Ragland)