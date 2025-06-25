July 4th Shout-out Sgt. Gavin McLaughlin

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gavin McLaughlin, Marine Air Ground Task Force planner, G-6, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, gives a shout-out to his brother, U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Zak Jerden, who is currently commissioning at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, for the 4th of July from Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii, June 25, 2025. McLaughlin is a native of Toms River, New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Conor Ragland)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2025 00:55
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|968426
|VIRIN:
|250625-M-LU642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111103953
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|CAMP H. M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
|Hometown:
|TOMS RIVER, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
