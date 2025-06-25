Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th of July Shout-Out Spc. 3 Oscar Magallon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Space Force Spc. 3 Oscar Magallon, detachment D, 53rd Space Operations Squadron, sends family an Independence Day at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 25, 2025. Magallon recently participated in a ceremony as part of the joint service color guard commemorating the Korean War. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 00:55
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 968425
    VIRIN: 250625-M-KB008-1001
    Filename: DOD_111103951
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: APPLE VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th of July Shout-Out Spc. 3 Oscar Magallon, by LCpl Jose Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Independence Day,4th of July, USSF, Greeting, SOPS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download