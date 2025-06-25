Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMFS 2025 Vertical Motion Graphic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POINT AUX PIMENTS, MAURITIUS

    06.20.2025

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    A motion graphic created for the African Maritime Forces Summit 2025 electronic stand-up banner screens. AMFS is a summit that seeks to bring together senior leaders from African maritime forces, naval infantries, and militaries, alongside international partners, to address critical maritime security challenges facing the African continent. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 21:21
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 968424
    VIRIN: 250621-M-VF398-1001
    Filename: DOD_111103946
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: POINT AUX PIMENTS, MU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMFS 2025 Vertical Motion Graphic, by GySgt Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMFS
    AMFS25
    African maritime forces summit 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download