Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs man from oil rig offshore Santa Barbara

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Sappey 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Ventura crew members complete the medevac of a man from an oil rig approximately 35 miles from Santa Barbara, June 27, 2025. Coast Guard District 11 watchstanders received a call from the oil platform reporting a crew member experiencing severe chest pains. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 20:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968423
    VIRIN: 250627-G-FF318-1001
    Filename: DOD_111103891
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medevac
    USCG
    Santa Barbara
    Ventura
    HH-60J/T Jayhawk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download