Coast Guard medevacs man from oil rig offshore Santa Barbara

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Ventura crew members complete the medevac of a man from an oil rig approximately 35 miles from Santa Barbara, June 27, 2025. Coast Guard District 11 watchstanders received a call from the oil platform reporting a crew member experiencing severe chest pains. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 20:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968423
|VIRIN:
|250627-G-FF318-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111103891
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.