Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Waterway debris removal in Buncombe County, North Carolina

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Contractors have been working on waterway debris removal in multiple locations in Buncombe County. Thanks to all the work crews on the ground making a real difference!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 19:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968422
    VIRIN: 250625-A-GI410-2010
    Filename: DOD_111103840
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Waterway debris removal in Buncombe County, North Carolina, by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Helene response
    HeleneHurricane24
    helene relief

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download