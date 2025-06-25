U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sean Olson, administrative clerk, Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, sends an Independence Day message to friends and family at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, June 24, 2025. Olson is a native of San Diego, California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Andrew Herwig)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2025 00:53
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|968418
|VIRIN:
|250626-M-BL045-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111103789
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, July 4th Shout-Out Cpl. Sean Olson, by Sgt Andrew Herwig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
