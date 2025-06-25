Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    July 4th Shout-Out Cpl. Sean Olson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Herwig  

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sean Olson, administrative clerk, Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, sends an Independence Day message to friends and family at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, June 24, 2025. Olson is a native of San Diego, California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Andrew Herwig)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 00:53
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 968418
    VIRIN: 250626-M-BL045-1002
    Filename: DOD_111103789
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, July 4th Shout-Out Cpl. Sean Olson, by Sgt Andrew Herwig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    MARFORPAC
    Independence Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download