Guardian Response 25 - 76th ORC CRE Units

Army Reserve units assigned to the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Enterprise (CRE) mission conducted validation training at Guardian Response 2025, which took place from April 25 - May 14, 2025. Guardian Response is a large-scale training exercise held yearly at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, IN, aimed at preparing U.S. Soldiers to respond to Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) threats and hazards within the United States. The exercise evaluates Soldier's Defense Support of Civilian Authorities (DSCA) response capabilities to ensure Soldier readiness as America's first line of defense.



The CRE units participating in Guardian Response 2025 included: 349th Chemical Company, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington; 456th Medical Company Area Support, Somersworth, New Hampshire; and the 668th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, Orangeburg, New York. These units will stay on the CRE mission until 2027.