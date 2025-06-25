San Francisco Welcomes CGC Eagle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968410" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle (WIX-327) arrives in San Francisco, California, on June 25, 2025. While in San Francisco, the Eagle will be hosting tours Saturday, June 28, for the public to learn about the ship's history and what sailing aboard is like. The Eagle has served as a classroom at sea to future Coast Guard officers since 1946, offering practical seamanship skills, along with an at-sea leadership and professional development experience as part of the Coast Guard Academy. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd class Charlie Valor)