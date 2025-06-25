Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Francisco Welcomes CGC Eagle

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle (WIX-327) arrives in San Francisco, California, on June 25, 2025. While in San Francisco, the Eagle will be hosting tours Saturday, June 28, for the public to learn about the ship's history and what sailing aboard is like. The Eagle has served as a classroom at sea to future Coast Guard officers since 1946, offering practical seamanship skills, along with an at-sea leadership and professional development experience as part of the Coast Guard Academy. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd class Charlie Valor)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 17:03
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US

    USCG
    San Francisco
    Barque Eagle
    WIX 327
    USCGC Eagle (WIX-327)

