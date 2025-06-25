San Francisco Welcomes CGC Eagle

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle (WIX-327) arrives in San Francisco, California, on June 25, 2025. While in San Francisco, the Eagle will be hosting tours Saturday, June 28, for the public to learn about the ship's history and what sailing aboard is like. The Eagle has served as a classroom at sea to future Coast Guard officers since 1946, offering practical seamanship skills, along with an at-sea leadership and professional development experience as part of the Coast Guard Academy. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd class Charlie Valor)
