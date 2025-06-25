MacDill in Motion: Aircraft Metals Technology

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968404" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

6th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology Airmen repair and maintain mission essential parts at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Richard Waring speaks on how the 6th MXS metals technology shop plays a crucial role in maintaining operational readiness by fabricating and repairing essential aircraft components. Their work ensures that aircraft remain mission-ready and capable of supporting vital operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)