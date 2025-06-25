MacDill in Motion: Aircraft Metals Technology

6th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology Airmen repair and maintain mission essential parts at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Richard Waring speaks on how the 6th MXS metals technology shop plays a crucial role in maintaining operational readiness by fabricating and repairing essential aircraft components. Their work ensures that aircraft remain mission-ready and capable of supporting vital operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 16:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|968404
|VIRIN:
|250626-F-RI626-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111103464
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
