    Continuing Promise 2025 Veterinary Clinic

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    06.26.2025

    Video by Cpl. William Hunter 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250626-A-LS473-2001 PANAMA CITY (June 26, 2025) Veterinarians assigned to the 248th Medical Detachment for Veterinary Support Services and Panamanian veterinarians perform various surgical procedures on animals during Continuing Promise 2025 in Panama City, Panama, June 26, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. William Hunter)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 15:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968401
    VIRIN: 250626-A-LS473-2001
    Filename: DOD_111103333
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA

    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20)
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    CP25

