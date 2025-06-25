Continuing Promise 2025 Veterinary Clinic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



250626-A-LS473-2001 PANAMA CITY (June 26, 2025) Veterinarians assigned to the 248th Medical Detachment for Veterinary Support Services and Panamanian veterinarians perform various surgical procedures on animals during Continuing Promise 2025 in Panama City, Panama, June 26, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. William Hunter)