U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division and U.S. Marine Corps Marines assigned to the 4th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company jump from a C-130 Hercules during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 18, 2025. This exercise simulates the complexities of potential Indo-Pacific scenarios, providing unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases, enhancing the U.S. and allies’ ability to respond effectively to contingencies in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 15:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968400
|VIRIN:
|250622-F-FV598-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111103242
|Length:
|00:10:48
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 11th Airborne Division and 4th ANGLICO jump during RF-A 25-2, by SrA Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
