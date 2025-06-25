Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Airborne Division and 4th ANGLICO jump during RF-A 25-2

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division and U.S. Marine Corps Marines assigned to the 4th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company jump from a C-130 Hercules during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 18, 2025. This exercise simulates the complexities of potential Indo-Pacific scenarios, providing unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases, enhancing the U.S. and allies’ ability to respond effectively to contingencies in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 15:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968400
    VIRIN: 250622-F-FV598-1001
    Filename: DOD_111103242
    Length: 00:10:48
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Division and 4th ANGLICO jump during RF-A 25-2, by SrA Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Red Flag-Alaska
    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    contentcollectionweek
    RF-A 25-2

