U.S. Air Force National Guard and Reserve Airmen from 12 units across several states converge for an emergency management battlefield expeditionary response training exercise at the McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, June 26, 2025. The multi-day Fox EMBER exercise, hosted by the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, enabled Airmen to develop their skills for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear events during an immersive deployment environment using real-world scenarios. Fox EMBER included Airmen from emergency management as well as personnel from the Army National Guard and Marines. (U.S. Air National Guard video b-roll by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 15:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968398
|VIRIN:
|250626-Z-WT236-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111103203
|Length:
|00:08:34
|Location:
|EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Fox EMBER training at McCrady Training Center, by SMSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
