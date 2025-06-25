Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Fox EMBER training at McCrady Training Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson  

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force National Guard and Reserve Airmen from 12 units across several states converge for an emergency management battlefield expeditionary response training exercise at the McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, June 26, 2025. The multi-day Fox EMBER exercise, hosted by the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, enabled Airmen to develop their skills for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear events during an immersive deployment environment using real-world scenarios. Fox EMBER included Airmen from emergency management as well as personnel from the Army National Guard and Marines. (U.S. Air National Guard video b-roll by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 15:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968398
    VIRIN: 250626-Z-WT236-2001
    Filename: DOD_111103203
    Length: 00:08:34
    Location: EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Fox EMBER training at McCrady Training Center, by SMSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer
    training
    Swamp Fox
    DOMOPS
    Emergenct Management
    Fox EMBER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download