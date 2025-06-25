Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BG Clinton Murray LPD with MRC, West

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Medical Department Television (MEDVID-TV) MEDCOE

    BG Clinton Murray, Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Presents a Leadership Professional Development session titled “Approach to Adapting to ​Change in an Evolving Environment​ Personally and Professionally”

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 15:42
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 968397
    Filename: DOD_111103202
    Length: 00:59:32
    Location: US

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

