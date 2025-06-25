Airmen assigned to the 74th Aerial Port and 732nd Air Mobility Squadrons load U.S. Army Humvees and a trailer onto a C-130 Hercules during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 18, 2025. This exercise simulates the complexities of potential Indo-Pacific scenarios, providing unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases, enhancing the U.S. and allies’ ability to respond effectively to contingencies in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 15:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968391
|VIRIN:
|250624-F-FV598-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111103068
|Length:
|00:07:11
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen, Soldiers load cargo during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2, by SrA Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.