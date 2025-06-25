Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salute to Summer: Seize the Marne B-Roll

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jesse May 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division participate in Seize the Marne during Salute to Summer at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 27, 2025. The high-intensity event highlighted teamwork, endurance and coordination, as Dogface Soldiers navigated a challenging course designed to test physical performance and unit cohesion. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 15:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968390
    VIRIN: 250627-A-VM913-1001
    Filename: DOD_111103067
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute to Summer: Seize the Marne B-Roll, by PFC Jesse May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Fort Stewart
    #3ID
    #USArmy
    #ROTM
    Salute to Summer
    Seize the Marne

