U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division participate in Seize the Marne during Salute to Summer at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 27, 2025. The high-intensity event highlighted teamwork, endurance and coordination, as Dogface Soldiers navigated a challenging course designed to test physical performance and unit cohesion. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 15:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968390
|VIRIN:
|250627-A-VM913-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111103067
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Salute to Summer: Seize the Marne B-Roll, by PFC Jesse May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.