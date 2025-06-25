Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salute to Summer 2025: Seize the Marne

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division, participate in Seize the Marne during Salute to Summer at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 27, 2025. This high-intensity event highlighted teamwork, endurance and coordination, as Dogface Soldiers navigated a challenging course designed to test physical performance and unit cohesion. As Soldiers advanced through each stage of the obstacle course, the event highlighted the Division’s emphasis on physical fitness, discipline and mutual support. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 15:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968388
    VIRIN: 250627-A-XS985-1002
    Filename: DOD_111103064
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute to Summer 2025: Seize the Marne, by SGT Bernabe Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd ID
    Rock of the Marne
    Salute to Summer
    Salute to Summer 2025
    Seize the Marne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download