Salute to Summer 2025: Seize the Marne

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division, participate in Seize the Marne during Salute to Summer at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 27, 2025. This high-intensity event highlighted teamwork, endurance and coordination, as Dogface Soldiers navigated a challenging course designed to test physical performance and unit cohesion. As Soldiers advanced through each stage of the obstacle course, the event highlighted the Division’s emphasis on physical fitness, discipline and mutual support. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)
|06.27.2025
|06.27.2025 15:52
|Package
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
