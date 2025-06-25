Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peterson, Heroes of the Homefront

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Senior Airman William Pugh 

    Space Base Delta 1

    This video production made for the Edward J. Peterson Air and Space Museum at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., May 2, 2025, gives an overview of Peterson Airfield, highlighting it's roles in supporting U.S. Army Air Corps missions and programs during the war. (U.S. Space Force Video by Senior Airman William Pugh)

    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    U.S. Air Force
    Colorado
    U.S. Army Air Corps
    U.S. Space Force
    Peterson Space Force Base
    World War II

