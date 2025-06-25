U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jarrod D. Allen outgoing commanding officer relinquishes command to John P. Stuart, oncoming commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 224, addresses the audience during a squadron re-designation and change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, June 26, 2025. The ceremony represented the squadron's transition from an all-weather F/A-18D Hornet squadron to an F-35B Lightning II squadron and signified the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Lt. Col. Jarrod Allen to Stuart. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mason Coots, Lance Cpl. Isabella Renaud)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 15:36
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|968386
|VIRIN:
|250626-M-QQ291-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111103037
|Length:
|00:54:55
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VMFA-224 COC and Redesignation, by Cpl Mason Coots, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.