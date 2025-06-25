VMFA-224 COC and Redesignation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jarrod D. Allen outgoing commanding officer relinquishes command to John P. Stuart, oncoming commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 224, addresses the audience during a squadron re-designation and change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, June 26, 2025. The ceremony represented the squadron's transition from an all-weather F/A-18D Hornet squadron to an F-35B Lightning II squadron and signified the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Lt. Col. Jarrod Allen to Stuart. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mason Coots, Lance Cpl. Isabella Renaud)