Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMFA-224 COC and Redesignation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Cpl. Mason Coots 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jarrod D. Allen outgoing commanding officer relinquishes command to John P. Stuart, oncoming commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 224, addresses the audience during a squadron re-designation and change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, June 26, 2025. The ceremony represented the squadron's transition from an all-weather F/A-18D Hornet squadron to an F-35B Lightning II squadron and signified the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Lt. Col. Jarrod Allen to Stuart. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mason Coots, Lance Cpl. Isabella Renaud)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 15:36
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 968386
    VIRIN: 250626-M-QQ291-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_111103037
    Length: 00:54:55
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-224 COC and Redesignation, by Cpl Mason Coots, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download