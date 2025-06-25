Peterson, the Life and Legacy of a Colorado Airman

This video production made for the Edward J. Peterson Air and Space Museum at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., May 2, 2025, explores the history and impact of the installation's namesake, 1st Lt. Edward J. Peterson. (U.S. Space Force Video by Senior Airman William Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 14:43
