U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division, run through 'dragon’s teeth' and anti-vehicle ditch obstacles during Seize the Marne as part of Salute to Summer at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 27, 2025. The event featured a variety of obstacles meant to engage strength, agility and teamwork, reinforcing the value of shared experience in building strong units. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard and Spc. Caden Comer)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 15:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968383
|VIRIN:
|250627-A-UJ512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111102916
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Seize the Marne - Obstacle 4 B-roll, by SPC Caden Comer and PFC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.