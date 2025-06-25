Seize the Marne - Obstacle 4 B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division, run through 'dragon’s teeth' and anti-vehicle ditch obstacles during Seize the Marne as part of Salute to Summer at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 27, 2025. The event featured a variety of obstacles meant to engage strength, agility and teamwork, reinforcing the value of shared experience in building strong units. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard and Spc. Caden Comer)