    Seize the Marne - Obstacle 4 B-roll

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Video by Spc. Caden Comer and Pfc. Trey Woodard

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division, run through 'dragon’s teeth' and anti-vehicle ditch obstacles during Seize the Marne as part of Salute to Summer at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 27, 2025. The event featured a variety of obstacles meant to engage strength, agility and teamwork, reinforcing the value of shared experience in building strong units. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard and Spc. Caden Comer)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 15:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968383
    VIRIN: 250627-A-UJ512-1001
    Filename: DOD_111102916
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Rock of the Marne
    ROTM
    Salute to Summer
    Seize the Marne

