Exercise Atlantic Trident 25 - U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Colby Acebedo interview

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Colby Acebedo, 495th Fighter Generation tactical aircraft maintainer, discusses multinational training during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 25, 2025. Acebedo mentioned AT 25 experiences during multinational training exercises between the U.S., U.K., France and Finland to train in an interoperable environment, refining operational integration and ensuring Allied forces can seamlessly secure the Euro-Atlantic region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 14:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|968381
|VIRIN:
|250625-F-CP836-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111102905
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|PIRKKALA AIR BASE, FI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
