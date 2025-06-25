Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Atlantic Trident 25 - U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Colby Acebedo interview

    PIRKKALA AIR BASE, FINLAND

    06.25.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Ashley Talley 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Colby Acebedo, 495th Fighter Generation tactical aircraft maintainer, discusses multinational training during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 25, 2025. Acebedo mentioned AT 25 experiences during multinational training exercises between the U.S., U.K., France and Finland to train in an interoperable environment, refining operational integration and ensuring Allied forces can seamlessly secure the Euro-Atlantic region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 14:39
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 968381
    VIRIN: 250625-F-CP836-3001
    Filename: DOD_111102905
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: PIRKKALA AIR BASE, FI

    Atlantic Trident 25, Crew chief, 495th FGS, Multinational training

