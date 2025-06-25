Exercise Atlantic Trident 25 - U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Colby Acebedo interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Colby Acebedo, 495th Fighter Generation tactical aircraft maintainer, discusses multinational training during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 25, 2025. Acebedo mentioned AT 25 experiences during multinational training exercises between the U.S., U.K., France and Finland to train in an interoperable environment, refining operational integration and ensuring Allied forces can seamlessly secure the Euro-Atlantic region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)