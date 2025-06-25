Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air National Guard Engineers Build Roads, Skills During Assateague Island Project

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Civil Engineers across the Air National Guard embark on Chincoteague Island, Virginia to perform a deployment for training at the Assateague Island national shoreline. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 14:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968379
    VIRIN: 250627-Z-EY983-1001
    Filename: DOD_111102880
    Length: 00:07:46
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air National Guard Engineers Build Roads, Skills During Assateague Island Project, by SMSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Red Horse
    Civil Engineer
    deployment for training
    171 Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download