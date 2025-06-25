Airmen, Soldiers load cargo during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 74th Aerial Port and 732nd Air Mobility Squadrons load U.S. Army Humvees and a trailer onto a C-130 Hercules during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 18, 2025. This exercise simulates the complexities of potential Indo-Pacific scenarios, providing unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases, enhancing the U.S. and allies’ ability to respond effectively to contingencies in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)