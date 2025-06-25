Regional Cooperation End of Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968372" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. forces conducted a joint exercise, including land navigation, unmanned aerial systems, patrolling and medical evacuation during Regional Cooperation 25, at Camp Edwards, Mass, June 18, 2025. Nearly 250 military personnel from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan (U.N. neutral participant), Uzbekistan, Mongolia, and the United States, along with observers from Armenia, United Kingdom, and Georgia, began the 14-day Regional Cooperation 25. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. James Toohey)