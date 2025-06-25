Trained Here. Hired Here.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Some programs promise opportunity. This one delivers it—chairside.



L’Chelle Johnson’s path to becoming a certified dental assistant started with a simple application and ended with a lasting career inside a Fort Riley clinic. In this short video, she shares how the American Red Cross Dental Assistant Training Program didn’t just teach her dental skills—it trained her for real-world, real-patient experience in Army healthcare.

From endodontics to implants, L’Chelle gained hands-on confidence in specialties many only read about. Her advice? If you’re ready to build a skill that moves with you, don’t wait to apply. The deadline has been extended—but the opportunity won’t wait forever.



About the Program

The American Red Cross Dental Assistant Training Program at Irwin Army Community Hospital is a tuition-free, immersive program designed to prepare military-affiliated participants for dental assistant roles in Army dental clinics.



Participants receive:



Hands-on, chairside training with Army dental providers

Exposure to real specialty care (endodontics, prosthodontics, periodontics)

A transferable certificate accepted across military dental treatment facilities

A valuable pathway to federal employment or volunteer service

Eligibility Requirements:



U.S. citizen

Age 18+

Must have a valid military ID

Enrollment is limited. Applications are reviewed as they are received.

Download the packet now at the Dental Services page on the IACH website.



Music title "Journeys" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0