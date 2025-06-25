Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Trained Here. Hired Here.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Some programs promise opportunity. This one delivers it—chairside.

    L’Chelle Johnson’s path to becoming a certified dental assistant started with a simple application and ended with a lasting career inside a Fort Riley clinic. In this short video, she shares how the American Red Cross Dental Assistant Training Program didn’t just teach her dental skills—it trained her for real-world, real-patient experience in Army healthcare.
    From endodontics to implants, L’Chelle gained hands-on confidence in specialties many only read about. Her advice? If you’re ready to build a skill that moves with you, don’t wait to apply. The deadline has been extended—but the opportunity won’t wait forever.

    About the Program
    The American Red Cross Dental Assistant Training Program at Irwin Army Community Hospital is a tuition-free, immersive program designed to prepare military-affiliated participants for dental assistant roles in Army dental clinics.

    Participants receive:

    Hands-on, chairside training with Army dental providers
    Exposure to real specialty care (endodontics, prosthodontics, periodontics)
    A transferable certificate accepted across military dental treatment facilities
    A valuable pathway to federal employment or volunteer service
    Eligibility Requirements:

    U.S. citizen
    Age 18+
    Must have a valid military ID
    Enrollment is limited. Applications are reviewed as they are received.
    Download the packet now at the Dental Services page on the IACH website.

    Music title "Journeys" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 12:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968369
    VIRIN: 250626-D-JU906-1001
    Filename: DOD_111102532
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Riley
    DENTAC
    American Red Cross (ARC)
    dental assistant program
    dental assistant training program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download