Signal Corps 165th Birthday

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 335th Signal Command (Theater) celebrate the 165th birthday of the U.S. Army Signal Corps with a commemorative video highlighting the legacy and mission of Signal Soldiers across the force. Since 1860, the Signal Corps has enabled command and control through innovative communications, supporting operations across all domains. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell)