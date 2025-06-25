Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Signal Corps 165th Birthday

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 335th Signal Command (Theater) celebrate the 165th birthday of the U.S. Army Signal Corps with a commemorative video highlighting the legacy and mission of Signal Soldiers across the force. Since 1860, the Signal Corps has enabled command and control through innovative communications, supporting operations across all domains. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 12:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968367
    VIRIN: 250621-A-CN213-1001
    Filename: DOD_111102411
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    335th Signal Command (Theater)
    Signal Corps Birthday

