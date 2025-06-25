Salute to Summer 2025: Seize the Marne -- Low Crawl and Craters

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division, participate in Seize the Marne as part of Salute to Summer at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 27, 2025. This high-intensity event highlighted teamwork, endurance and coordination, as more than 7,000 Dogface Soldiers navigated a challenging course designed to test physical performance and unit cohesion. As Soldiers advanced through each stage of the obstacle course, the event highlighted the Division’s emphasis on physical fitness, discipline and mutual support. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez and Spc. Benjamin Hale)