    Security Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Catherine Schei 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    U. S. Marines and family attend the Security Battalion Change of Command Ceremony on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, July 26, 2025. During the ceremony Lt. Col. Gerard W. Vanderwaal was relieved in his duties as commander of Security Battalion by Lt. Col. Denver M. Edick. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Catherine Schei)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 13:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968359
    VIRIN: 250626-M-VM953-1001
    Filename: DOD_111102229
    Length: 00:12:22
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Security Battalion Sec. Bn.
    Marine Corps Base Quantico (MCBQ)

