U. S. Marines and family attend the Security Battalion Change of Command Ceremony on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, July 26, 2025. During the ceremony Lt. Col. Gerard W. Vanderwaal was relieved in his duties as commander of Security Battalion by Lt. Col. Denver M. Edick. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Catherine Schei)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 13:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968359
|VIRIN:
|250626-M-VM953-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111102229
|Length:
|00:12:22
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Security Battalion Change of Command Ceremony, by LCpl Catherine Schei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
