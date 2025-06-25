2nd MLG Pursue Innovation Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group pursue various forms of innovation while training on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and around the globe, with footage from Sept 25, 2024 - May 10, 2025. 2nd MLG continuously seeks innovation opportunities to increase logistical capabilities on the battlefield to support the II Marine Expeditionary Force. (Contains music from Adobe Stock: https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=1536842208 U.S. Marine Corps video by Alfonso Livrieri)