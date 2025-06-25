Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd MLG Pursue Innovation Reel

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. Alfonso Livrieri 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group pursue various forms of innovation while training on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and around the globe, with footage from Sept 25, 2024 - May 10, 2025. 2nd MLG continuously seeks innovation opportunities to increase logistical capabilities on the battlefield to support the II Marine Expeditionary Force. (Contains music from Adobe Stock: https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=1536842208 U.S. Marine Corps video by Alfonso Livrieri)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 12:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968358
    VIRIN: 250627-M-GD991-1001
    Filename: DOD_111102227
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: US

    2nd MLG, Reel, Marines, II MEF, USNORTHCOM

