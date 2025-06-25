Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fast Repairs, Firm Resolve: Allies hone airfield damage repair skills at Atlantic Trident 25

    HALLI AIR BASE, FINLAND

    06.18.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Ashley Talley 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    Exercise Atlantic Trident 25 airfield damage repair teams from the U.K., French and U.S. forces gathered to collaborate and complete cross-service training. This exercise allowed the Allied forces to use training craters for excavating, clearing and quick concrete filling, broadening the joint operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 11:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968357
    VIRIN: 250618-F-CP836-2001
    Filename: DOD_111102224
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: HALLI AIR BASE, FI

    Atlantic Trident 25, Airfield damage repair, Alliance, Interoperability, Multinational Training

