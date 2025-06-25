Fast Repairs, Firm Resolve: Allies hone airfield damage repair skills at Atlantic Trident 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968357" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Exercise Atlantic Trident 25 airfield damage repair teams from the U.K., French and U.S. forces gathered to collaborate and complete cross-service training. This exercise allowed the Allied forces to use training craters for excavating, clearing and quick concrete filling, broadening the joint operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)