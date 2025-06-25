Exercise Atlantic Trident 25 airfield damage repair teams from the U.K., French and U.S. forces gathered to collaborate and complete cross-service training. This exercise allowed the Allied forces to use training craters for excavating, clearing and quick concrete filling, broadening the joint operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 11:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968357
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-CP836-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111102224
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|HALLI AIR BASE, FI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fast Repairs, Firm Resolve: Allies hone airfield damage repair skills at Atlantic Trident 25, by SrA Ashley Talley, identified by DVIDS
