CWO3 James Nieves, an Expeditionary Fuels Officer with MWSS-271, MAG-14, 2D MAW, discusses the Contingency Quality Assurance Specialist-Fuels Program at Marine Corps Base Quantico on June 27, 2025. He highlights the Expeditionary Energy Office's innovative solutions to enhance fuel resilience in contested logistics environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)
The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: EWING performed by Higher Power/stock.adobe.com
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 11:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968351
|VIRIN:
|250626-M-AV203-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111102128
|Length:
|00:05:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CQAS-F: Fuel Resilience in a Contested Logistics Environment, by Cpl Michael Bartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
