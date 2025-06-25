Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CQAS-F: Fuel Resilience in a Contested Logistics Environment

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Video by Cpl. Michael Bartman 

    Marine Corps Combat Development and Integration

    CWO3 James Nieves, an Expeditionary Fuels Officer with MWSS-271, MAG-14, 2D MAW, discusses the Contingency Quality Assurance Specialist-Fuels Program at Marine Corps Base Quantico on June 27, 2025. He highlights the Expeditionary Energy Office's innovative solutions to enhance fuel resilience in contested logistics environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)

    The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: EWING performed by Higher Power/stock.adobe.com

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 11:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968351
    VIRIN: 250626-M-AV203-1001
    Filename: DOD_111102128
    Length: 00:05:34
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CQAS-F: Fuel Resilience in a Contested Logistics Environment, by Cpl Michael Bartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

