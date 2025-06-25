CQAS-F: Fuel Resilience in a Contested Logistics Environment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CWO3 James Nieves, an Expeditionary Fuels Officer with MWSS-271, MAG-14, 2D MAW, discusses the Contingency Quality Assurance Specialist-Fuels Program at Marine Corps Base Quantico on June 27, 2025. He highlights the Expeditionary Energy Office's innovative solutions to enhance fuel resilience in contested logistics environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)



The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: EWING performed by Higher Power/stock.adobe.com