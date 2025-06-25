Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Minute 25-25 (AFN VERSION)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jadica Heinz 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with Fox Battery, 2nd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, conduct operations with HIMARS during exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25), Poland, June 18-19, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. U.S. Marines with 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division execute close quarters battle training during exercise Baltic Operations 2025 in Skrunda, Latvia, June 19, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jadica Heinz.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 10:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 968334
    VIRIN: 250624-M-JX586-1001
    Filename: DOD_111102037
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute 25-25 (AFN VERSION), by LCpl Jadica Heinz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4th MARDIV
    2d LAR
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    BALTOPS 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download