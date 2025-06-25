Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266 Flight Operations during Atlantic Alliance 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An MV-22B Osprey transport aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 266 conducts flight operations with the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) and Royal Netherlands Navy Rotterdam-class amphibious ship HNLMS Johan de Witt (L801) for Atlantic Alliance 2025. AA 2025 is the premier East Coast naval integration exercise, featuring over 25 U.S. Navy and Marine Corps units alongside Dutch naval forces and British Royal Commandos. Spanning from North Carolina to Maine, AA25 will showcase a range of dynamic events including force integration, air assault operations, bilateral reconnaissance, naval strait transits, amphibious assault training, and a simulated war-at-sea exercise. VMM-266 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mya Seymour)