Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266 Flight Operations during Atlantic Alliance 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    An MV-22B Osprey transport aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 266 conducts flight operations with the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) and Royal Netherlands Navy Rotterdam-class amphibious ship HNLMS Johan de Witt (L801) for Atlantic Alliance 2025. AA 2025 is the premier East Coast naval integration exercise, featuring over 25 U.S. Navy and Marine Corps units alongside Dutch naval forces and British Royal Commandos. Spanning from North Carolina to Maine, AA25 will showcase a range of dynamic events including force integration, air assault operations, bilateral reconnaissance, naval strait transits, amphibious assault training, and a simulated war-at-sea exercise. VMM-266 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mya Seymour)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 10:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968333
    VIRIN: 250624-M-WS036-1001
    Filename: DOD_111102006
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266 Flight Operations during Atlantic Alliance 2025, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
    USS New York (LPD 21)
    Royal Netherlands Navy
    Atlantic Alliance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download