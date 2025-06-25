Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCCS Lunga Park Activities

    UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Video by Cpl. William Tucker 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    Service members and their families are welcome to use and reserve the facilities at Lunga Park, Quantico, Virginia on April 18, 2025. Marine Corps Base Quantico and Marine Corps Community Services have been working tirelessly over the past several years to rebuild and reopen this facility for service members and their family’s enjoyment. Come and explore the newly renovated beach volleyball area, General Store & Boat House, playground area, grills, boat dock, pavilions, and watercraft rentals on a first come, first serve bases for public use. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Corporal William P. Tucker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 10:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968322
    VIRIN: 250418-M-VQ608-1002
    Filename: DOD_111101920
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: US

    MCBQ
    Lunga park

