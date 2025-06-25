Service members and their families are welcome to use and reserve the facilities at Lunga Park, Quantico, Virginia on April 18, 2025. Marine Corps Base Quantico and Marine Corps Community Services have been working tirelessly over the past several years to rebuild and reopen this facility for service members and their family’s enjoyment. Come and explore the newly renovated beach volleyball area, General Store & Boat House, playground area, grills, boat dock, pavilions, and watercraft rentals on a first come, first serve bases for public use. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Corporal William P. Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 10:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|968322
|VIRIN:
|250418-M-VQ608-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111101920
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCCS Lunga Park Activities, by Cpl William Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
