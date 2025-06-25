MCCS Lunga Park Activities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members and their families are welcome to use and reserve the facilities at Lunga Park, Quantico, Virginia on April 18, 2025. Marine Corps Base Quantico and Marine Corps Community Services have been working tirelessly over the past several years to rebuild and reopen this facility for service members and their family’s enjoyment. Come and explore the newly renovated beach volleyball area, General Store & Boat House, playground area, grills, boat dock, pavilions, and watercraft rentals on a first come, first serve bases for public use. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Corporal William P. Tucker)