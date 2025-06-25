PTSD Awareness Across the AFMS and Beyond

“I know I'm not the only one out there. I know my situation is a little bit different, but PTSD doesn't just come from suicide or combat. It can come from any type of traumatic event, and sometimes we don't know what traumatic events people are living with.”
In recognition of PTSD Awareness Day, U.S. Air Force Capt. Grace Racanco shares her story of struggle, survival and resilience in the wake of profound loss. Those seeking to learn more about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and the resources available can visit: https://www.airforcemedicine.af.mil/Resources/Post-Traumatic-Stress-Disorder-PTSD/. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)
