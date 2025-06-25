Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PTSD Awareness Across the AFMS and Beyond

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Video by Megan Hearst 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    “I know I'm not the only one out there. I know my situation is a little bit different, but PTSD doesn't just come from suicide or combat. It can come from any type of traumatic event, and sometimes we don't know what traumatic events people are living with.”

    In recognition of PTSD Awareness Day, U.S. Air Force Capt. Grace Racanco shares her story of struggle, survival and resilience in the wake of profound loss. Those seeking to learn more about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and the resources available can visit: https://www.airforcemedicine.af.mil/Resources/Post-Traumatic-Stress-Disorder-PTSD/. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 08:49
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

    Mental Health
    Treatment
    Recovery
    Trauma
    Post-traumatic stress disorder
    Resilience
    PTSD
    Air Force Medical Service
    AFMS

