French Air and Space Force Lt. Col. Vincent, Rafale aircraft pilot, discusses exercise Atlantic Trident 25 integration and multinational training at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 24, 2025. Atlantic Trident 25 builds military capability and warfighting capacity between the U.S., U.K., France and Finland to support deterrence and defense of the Euro-Atlantic region, ensuring continued readiness, adaptability and lethality. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 04:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|968301
|VIRIN:
|250624-F-CP836-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111101289
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|PIRKKALA AIR BASE, FI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Atlantic Trident 25 - French Air and Space Force Lt. Col. Vincent interview, by SrA Ashley Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.