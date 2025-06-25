Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Atlantic Trident 25 - French Air and Space Force Lt. Col. Vincent interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PIRKKALA AIR BASE, FINLAND

    06.23.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Ashley Talley 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    French Air and Space Force Lt. Col. Vincent, Rafale aircraft pilot, discusses exercise Atlantic Trident 25 integration and multinational training at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 24, 2025. Atlantic Trident 25 builds military capability and warfighting capacity between the U.S., U.K., France and Finland to support deterrence and defense of the Euro-Atlantic region, ensuring continued readiness, adaptability and lethality. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 04:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 968301
    VIRIN: 250624-F-CP836-1001
    Filename: DOD_111101289
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: PIRKKALA AIR BASE, FI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Atlantic Trident 25 - French Air and Space Force Lt. Col. Vincent interview, by SrA Ashley Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Atlantic Trident 25, Rafale, French Air and Space Force, Allied forces, Pilot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download