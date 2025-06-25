Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drowsy Driving

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Benjamin Purcey 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    U.S. Army Sgt. Benjamin Purcey raises public concern for drowsy driving with his public service announcement video for American Forces Network Wiesbaden on June 19, 2025 on Clay Kaserne, Germany.

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 02:55
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    safety
    summer safety
    AFN Europe
    AFN Wiesbaden
    USAREUR-AF
    Drowsy Driving

