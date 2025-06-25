Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update: CARAT Indonesia 2025 Sports Day

    INDONESIA

    06.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Navy and Indonesian Navy personnel participate in a sports day during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 2025 at Tentara Nasional Indonesia Angkatan Laut headquarters in Surabaya, Indonesia, June 24, 2025.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 02:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968299
    VIRIN: 250624-M-FO238-1001
    Filename: DOD_111101189
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ID

    CARAT Indonesia, CARAT 2025, DESRON 7, U.S. 7th Fleet, Bilateral Exercise, Republic of Indonesia

