U.S. Navy and Indonesian Navy personnel participate in a sports day during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 2025 at Tentara Nasional Indonesia Angkatan Laut headquarters in Surabaya, Indonesia, June 24, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 02:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968299
|VIRIN:
|250624-M-FO238-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111101189
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ID
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update: CARAT Indonesia 2025 Sports Day, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.