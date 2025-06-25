Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    75th Anniversary of the Korean War

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.23.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar 

    AFN Humphreys

    The United States recognizes the 75th anniversary of the Korean War which began on June 25, 1950. The anniversary serves as a reminder of the enduring partnership between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 01:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968294
    VIRIN: 250624-F-UJ371-8876
    Filename: DOD_111101123
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Anniversary of the Korean War, by SrA Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    korean war

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download