The United States recognizes the 75th anniversary of the Korean War which began on June 25, 1950. The anniversary serves as a reminder of the enduring partnership between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 01:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|968294
|VIRIN:
|250624-F-UJ371-8876
|Filename:
|DOD_111101123
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 75th Anniversary of the Korean War, by SrA Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
