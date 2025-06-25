Invasive Species Control - How the Multi-Species Barrier functions on MCB Camp Blaz

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This U.S. Marine Corps graphic animation created in Adobe After Effects, showcases the multi-species barrier fence project on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, June 26, 2025. The fence was part of the environmental preservation initiative program to protect the native species on MCB Camp Blaz. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic animation by Lance Cpl. Mark Dvoskin)