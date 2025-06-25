Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Invasive Species Control - How the Multi-Species Barrier functions on MCB Camp Blaz

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    06.25.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Mark Dvoskin 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    This U.S. Marine Corps graphic animation created in Adobe After Effects, showcases the multi-species barrier fence project on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, June 26, 2025. The fence was part of the environmental preservation initiative program to protect the native species on MCB Camp Blaz. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic animation by Lance Cpl. Mark Dvoskin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 00:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968287
    VIRIN: 250626-M-KI408-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_111101021
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invasive Species Control - How the Multi-Species Barrier functions on MCB Camp Blaz, by LCpl Mark Dvoskin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    USMC
    ENVIRONMENTAL
    Brown Tree Snake
    Camp Blaz
    Multi Species Barrier

