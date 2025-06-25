Invasive Species Control - How the Multi-Species Barrier functions on MCB Camp Blaz

This U.S. Marine Corps graphic animation created in Adobe After Effects, showcases the multi-species barrier fence project on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, June 26, 2025. The fence was part of the environmental preservation initiative program to protect the native species on MCB Camp Blaz. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic animation by Lance Cpl. Mark Dvoskin)
