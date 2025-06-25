USS Iwo Jima Flight Operations with MV-22B Osprey

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 23, 2025) An MV-22B Osprey, assigned to the “Thunder Chickens” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 263 (Reinforced), lands on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway executing Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), which tests the amphibious ready group’s ability to deliver combat power wherever the nation’s leadership requires, and is informed by U.S. Navy Fleet Commander requirements and assessment of ongoing operations around the globe. COMPTUEX is the Department of the Navy’s commitment to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote our nation’s prosperity and security, deter aggression and provide tailorable options to our nation’s leaders. COMPTUEX also allows the Navy to assess all aspects of prior readiness generation activities, which provides leaders information needed for process and resource allocation decisions for future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)