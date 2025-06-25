B-Roll for Yokota's 374th Operations Group that took part in Samurai Swap, a cross-functional immersion program for airmen to shadow other careers. Airmen from other squadrons spent the morning working with the SERE team on water survival training on Yokota Air Base, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 22:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968281
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-HI767-3732
|Filename:
|DOD_111100952
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 374th Operations Group Shadow Program: SERE B-Roll, by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.