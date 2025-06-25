On June 18, 2025, Yokota's 374th Operations Group took part in Samurai Swap, a cross-functional immersion program for airmen to shadow other careers. Airmen from other squadrons spent the morning working with the SERE team on water survival training on Yokota Air Base, Japan.
Interviews:
Staff Sergeant Colin McClure, NCOIC SERE Operations 374th OSS
A1C Marcus Smith, 374th Comptroller Squadron
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 22:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|968279
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-HI767-2083
|Filename:
|DOD_111100940
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 374th Operations Group Shadow Program: SERE [NO GRAPHICS], by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.