    374th Operations Group Shadow Program: C-12J B-Roll

    JAPAN

    06.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Washler 

    AFN Tokyo

    B-Roll of Yokota's 374th Operations Group that took part in Samurai Swap, a cross-functional immersion program for airmen to shadow other careers. Airmen from other squadrons spent the morning on a C-12J incentive flight.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 21:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968278
    VIRIN: 250618-F-HI767-8466
    Filename: DOD_111100919
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th Operations Group Shadow Program: C-12J B-Roll, by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

