B-Roll of Yokota's 374th Operations Group that took part in Samurai Swap, a cross-functional immersion program for airmen to shadow other careers. Airmen from other squadrons spent the morning on a C-12J incentive flight.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 21:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968278
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-HI767-8466
|Filename:
|DOD_111100919
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 374th Operations Group Shadow Program: C-12J B-Roll, by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.