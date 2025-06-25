Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs crew member from cargo ship offshore Kauai

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists 26-year-old crew member off the cargo ship Aal Kembla offshore Kauai June 26, 2025. Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received a phone call at 9:30 a.m. about a crew member who had reportedly been experiencing severe abdominal pain for three days. (U.S. Coast Guard video, curtesy Air Station Barbers Point)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 20:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: HAWAII, US

