Coast Guard medevacs crew member from cargo ship offshore Kauai

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew member hoists down to the cargo ship Aal Kembla offshore Kauai June 26, 2025. Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received a phone call at 9:30 a.m. about a crew member who had reportedly been experiencing severe abdominal pain for three days. (U.S. Coast Guard video, curtesy Air Station Barbers Point)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 20:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968266
|VIRIN:
|250626-G-G0214-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111100761
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
