MAG-11 Commanding Officer Final Flight

U.S. Marine Corps Col. William J. Mitchell, the commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, flies an F/A-18C Hornet, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, MAG-11, 3rd MAW, during his final flight at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 25, 2025. Mitchell’s final flight in command marked the culmination of his time as MAG-11's commanding officer, achieving over 150 hours of expert flight instruction to both F/A-18 and F-35 aircrews from across the group, leading the group in its first overseas deployment in two decades which included equipping Carrier Strike Group 3 with their only fifth-generation stealth fighter squadron, and leading F-35C pilots though their first cyclic operations period. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang)