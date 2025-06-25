Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMM-362 Visits Aviation Students

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, visit aircrew and flight school students on Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, June 23, 2025. During the visit, students got a chance to board the MV-22 Osprey and learn more about the roles they are training for. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 18:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968253
    VIRIN: 250623-M-OQ453-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_111100527
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-362 Visits Aviation Students, by LCpl Michael Gavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MV-22 Osprey
    NAS Pensacola
    3rd MAW
    students
    VMM-362

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download