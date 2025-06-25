VMM-362 Visits Aviation Students

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, visit aircrew and flight school students on Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, June 23, 2025. During the visit, students got a chance to board the MV-22 Osprey and learn more about the roles they are training for. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin)