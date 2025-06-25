Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard's Rees Training Center Hosts Nation's Most Successful Burrowing Owl Colony

    REES TRAINING CENTER, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Oregon National Guard's Rees Training Center hosts the most successful burrowing owl colony in the United States, with over 100 nesting pairs thriving in an innovative artificial burrow system. This 17-year collaborative conservation effort between the Oregon Military Department and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation demonstrates how military training missions and wildlife conservation can successfully coexist.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 18:29
    Category: Package
    Location: REES TRAINING CENTER, OREGON, US

    Oregon National Guard
    Military Conservation
    Burrowing Owls
    Rees Training Center

